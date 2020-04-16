5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck caused 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week.



Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month -- easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.



All told, roughly nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.