20 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total up to 144

20 NEW CASES: Local health officials announce 20 new cases of the coronavirus in Winnebago County.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The details on the new cases are not known at this time, but the new cases brings the total number of cases up to 144.

Less than 1 percent of population has been tested, according to Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

There have been 8 deaths related to the virus in the county thus far.

