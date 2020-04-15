WREX Recipes: Zucchini Cheese Bread

(WREX) — If you ask me what the perfect food is, 100% of the time, I will tell you it's pizza. It's a simple template anyone can follow to make and there are endless possibilities to the flavors you can put on it.



That being said, it's not the healthiest thing in the world to have in your diet so I started looking for a way to get my pizza fix but feel a little better about it.



Then I found this recipe for zucchini cheese bread.



All of the flavor of a cheesy garlic bread with NONE of the carbs.

Here's what you need:



-3-4 medium/large zucchini

- 2 eggs

- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (I hand shred mine but pre-shredded is good to. Live your life).

-2 cloves on minced garlic

-1/2 tsp. dried oregano

-1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan

-1/4 cup cornstarch

-salt & pepper

-red pepper flakes

-parsley

Preheat oven to 425° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Take a food processor or box grater to shred the zucchini. Use a dish towel to pick up the shredded pile and wring out all of the excess moisture.



Put the dried out zucchini into a large mixing bowl with the eggs, garlic, oregano, parmesan, corn starch and one cup of the mozzarella. Mix together until fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Once fully mixed, transfer your "dough" to the baking sheet and spread it out flat.



Bake for 25 minutes or until the crust is a golden brown.

Take the remaining two cups of mozzarella along with the parsley and red pepper and sprinkle it across the crust and then put back in the over for 8-10 minutes.



Treat this last step like how you would cook a normal pizza. Leave it in until it is the doneness you want on top. You will see the cheese start to brown and bubble after a few minutes.

Now you could just end it here, cut it up and enjoy.



OR you could take it step further into the world of pizza. You have essentially made a zero carb pizza crust.



Have fun with it.



Grab some marinara and some toppings before putting the last cups of cheese on to give it that pizza vibe.



A no carb comfort food that's done in 45 minutes. What else could you ask for.



Enjoy!!