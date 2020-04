(WREX) — We know you or your kids may be looking for something to do during the stay-at-home order, which is why 13 WREX has launched a "WREX-Periments" segment.



Join Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner every Tuesday and Thursday night on the 13 WREX Facebook page for a science experiment you can do with items at your home!



Here's a look at Tuesday night's WREX-Periment!

WREX-PERIMENT TIME! Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner is live with a science demonstration that you can do at home! Tonight’s experiment: making rain in a jar. Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, April 14, 2020