Wisconsin Senate passes COVID-19 relief bill, heads to Governor Evers desk

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Senate approved a bipartisan relief bill which would funnel millions of federal aid into the state to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote was 31-0.

The Senate met for the first time since the outbreak began and did so virtually, some attending in-person others via-chat online.

The bill now heads to Governor Tony Evers desk for final approval, he has until Friday to sign it. If he doesn't, the state would lose out on federal funds.

A majority of the relief bill allows the state to spend more than $2 billion in federal aid coming to Wisconsin after Congress approved a stimulus bill last month. It also allows the state to get more money for Medicaid, unemployment benefits.

The Assembly passed the bill on Tuesday (97-2) but Republicans added a last minute amendment that loosens worker compensation protections for first responders.

This move left police unions and first responders fuming.

"A special thanks for nothing," Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, tweeted. "For approving a relief package today that effectively provides zero relief to first responders and other critical workers risking their health during this pandemic," Palmer added.

The amendment only gives first responders and health care workers protections if they treat someone with coronavirus and can prove they were exposed while on the job.

Union officials believe this standard is too high and shouldn't be included especially during a time of crisis.

"This isn’t a union thing - ask any 1st responders whether this does anything," tweeted Palmer.

Governor Evers spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, said he will sign the measure barring any last-minute changes in the Senate, according to the AP.

“The governor all along has asked the Legislature to act with urgency and he will act as soon as possible,” Baldauff said.

Evers said earlier this week he hoped this wouldn't be the last time the legislature meets to address the pandemic.