Winter weather lingers as snow showers look likely Thursday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers may blanket the Stateline again in the coming nights with a light layer of snow. This could lead to slick roads Friday morning. By the weekend, however, spring weather returns in full force.

Wintry week:

The rest of the Wednesday and most of Thursday looks to stay dry and chilly. Scattered flurries that developed Wednesday afternoon dry up by the evening, then a clear sky is expected overnight. Some snow will try to sneak in from Iowa, but that all looks to fizzle out upon arrival. Conditions become very chilly again overnight. Temperatures fall to the low 20's again, so frost looks possible.

Thursday starts out sunny, then turns cloudy toward the end of the day. Any snow showers hold off until Thursday night, so the day should stay dry. Temperatures attempt to warm into the low to middle 40's.

Steady snow showers strike Thursday night, with spots south of I-80 getting 4" or more.

Roughly after 10 pm Thursday, snow slides into the region. A band of narrow heavy snow looks possible, and for now targets areas south of I-80 with over 4" of snow. Some spots may see a half foot or more. Closer to home, the snow showers look to be on the lighter end since we are on the fringes of this snow storm. Areas north of I-88 may only see less than 1". South of I-88, however, the snow totals quickly ramp up. 1" to 2" of snow looks likely, especially across Lee County.

Watch out for slick roads Friday morning, especially south of I-88.

The snow may fall fast enough (plus the air remains chilly enough) that slick roads are possible in the morning. Take it slow early Friday, especially if you see snow sticking to the roads. By Friday afternoon, most of the snow is melting away as the sunny sky returns, and temperatures warm close to 50 degrees.

Warmer weekend:

By this weekend, any hints of winter in the air or on the ground disappear. We'll see temperatures warm up close to 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. This gets us back close to average for this time of year. There is a slight chance for rain showers late Saturday night, but Sunday itself looks dry. Breezy winds with gusts up to 30 mph are possible Saturday, but these higher winds help blow in the warmer air.

Next week, we should stay around average with a couple days in the low 60's. Tuesday may feature some rainfall as slightly cooler air slides in. Wednesday may drop back to the upper 50's as a result of that cooler air.