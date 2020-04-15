Winter Weather Advisory from WED 5:22 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from WED 5:22 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow creating slippery conditions, particularly on
elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.
Multiple significant accidents have occurred on area roadways.
Snow will diminish as temperatures rise above freezing by mid
morning.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan rapidly changing road conditions, particularly on
elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road
conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&