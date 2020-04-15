Winter Weather Advisory from WED 5:22 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow creating slippery conditions, particularly on

elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Multiple significant accidents have occurred on area roadways.

Snow will diminish as temperatures rise above freezing by mid

morning.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan rapidly changing road conditions, particularly on

elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road

conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623.

&&