Winnebago County Sheriff’s vehicle hit while responding to a crash Wednesday morning

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Winnebago County Sheriff's vehicle is considered a total loss after it was hit while assisting a crash early Wednesday morning.



Authorities say it happened on U.S. 20 mile marker 121, just east of Harrison Ave, around 4 a.m.



The sheriff's office says a vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 hit a guardrail in the area.



While the deputy was outside of his squad car investigating the crash, a semi-tractor trailer hit the squad car, according to the sheriff's office.



Authorities say the driver of the crash the sheriff was investigating was in the back of the squad car when it was hit, but was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.



The squad car is considered a total loss and the crash is now being investigated by the Illinois State Police.



13 News has asked the sheriff's office if the crash was a Scott's Law violation, but we have not heard back at this time.