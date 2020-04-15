TUNE IN TONIGHT: Dr. Sandra Martell joins 13 WREX on ‘8 Minutes of Expertise’

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — 13 WREX continues its new segment "8 Minutes of Expertise" tonight with Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department.



Martell is the leading health official in the county and has led the charge for the region's fight against COVID-19.



She joins us at 6:10 p.m. to answer our questions about the pandemic, she'll break down some confusing data, and shed some light on when we might expect to see the curve bend in Winnebago County.



If you can't tune in to 13 WREX at 6:10, please log on to our livestream: https://wrex.com/news/wrex-live-stream/





Other episodes:



City of Rockford Tom McNamara



RPS 205 Supt. Dr. Ehren Jarrett

Chairman Frank Haney

Jordan Vold and Crusader Community Health

Rockford Park District Director Jay Sandine



Rockford Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Einar Forsman

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford