Rockford’s housing market could tumble in the coming months despite strong March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most of the country in March, Rockford Area Realtors say the market didn't miss a beat.

According to Rockford Area Realtors, the market grew for the fifth month in a row with the average house also selling for more money.

That momentum may cool off though into April and May. While Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says pending home sales still bode well midway into the month, that could change if the stay at home order isn't lifted at the end of the month.

Brown doesn't believe that the economic depression caused by COVID-19 will damage the housing market like the recession in 2008, but he does believe numbers will decline if the economy doesn't starting moving again.

"It's our hope that we can re-open our state and ultimately our country so people can continue to keep their jobs," Brown said. "That's going to be the critical factor."

Brown went on to say that people can still view houses safely with virtual walk-throughs and with other safety precautions.