Rockford Rescue Mission employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An employee at the Rockford Rescue Mission has tested positive for COVID-19.



The Rescue Mission did not provide any additional information, but says they're working closely with the Winnebago County Health Department to take critical measures to prevent the spread of the virus to other staff and guests.

“Many of our clients have compromised immune systems and are very vulnerable. For the past month, we have taken every precaution to avoid outbreaks of illness within our walls,” Sherry Pitney, CEO said. “Everyone’s health and safety are top of mind as we proactively increase efforts to prevent the spread in this congregate setting."

Officials at the Mission say its shelters and other areas are routinely and thoroughly disinfected as part of its daily maintenance procedures. Guest and staff temperatures have been monitored twice daily as well as symptom screening under Hope Clinic medical professionals who are on site.



The Mission says staff has been vigilant about educating the guests on proper hand washing procedures as well as the importance of social distancing.

“Our community cares so much for those who are hurting and in need,” Pitney said. “We know we can count on our supporters to continue wrap their hearts and arms around us during this critical time.”

The Mission says they're in need of Lysol, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm at 715 West St. Street.