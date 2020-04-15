Rockford lawmaker drafts bill to waive property tax late fees, penalties

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford lawmaker wants to pass a state law that would give homeowners property tax relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R) Rockford drafted legislation that would implement a 90-day statewide waiver of all late fees and penalties on property taxes due.

Under Illinois law, counties in the state send out property tax bills and collect payments due in two installments. The timing of when property tax bills are mailed out varies by county. Representative Sosnowski’s bill "would require every county to waive all late fees and penalties for past due property taxes for 90 days from the due date of the first installment," according to a news release from Sosnowski's office.

“No family should ever have to worry about being unable to afford their property taxes during a public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sosnowski said. “I am prepared to file this legislation as soon as the General Assembly is cleared to return to Springfield to resume session. I believe we can and must act quickly to get this initiative to the Governor’s desk.”

On Monday, Winnebago County and Rockford leaders said there is no recourse in place for homeowners suffering financially from the pandemic.

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney said the county's state's attorney and treasurer were involved in discussion to delay property taxes. However, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said leaders are trying to balance read struggles for tax payers with trying to keep essential operations open.

Taxes are due in June.