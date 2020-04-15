Rockford business shares frustrations over being deemed “non-essential”

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Suzan Cushman owns two Nutrition Works stores in Rockford. Her business sells a variety of health items.

"We are not only a nutritional store we carry groceries, animal care," says Cushman. "We carry food, drink, top of the line nutritional supplements."

Cushman says she received noticed from the city her business is non-essential and would need to shut its doors to customers. She says she was taken aback and frustrated by this decision.

"Just the facts, this is who we are," says Cushman. "We are in a health pandemic and we are a health food store. That's been our complaint with the city from day one, see the neccessity."

Cushman says State Senator Dave Syverson went to bat for her and received a different type of notice from the state, which says he business is essential. So why the discrepancy?

"Our goal is to do our best to follow the guidance that's been given to us so it's uniform across the city across the county. We don't want to be the outlier. The process isn't perfect. The executive order, frankly isn't perfect. There are thing in there that appear contradictory. What we've seen when we ask for clarification, different people in different offices will offer conflicting, contradictory, or inconsistent guidance," says City of Rockford Legal Director Nick Meyer. "The answer I might get on a specific business is it's non essential, someone else in the office might have a different opinion."

City of Rockford Legal Director Nick Meyer says the City, Winnebago County's State's Attorney, and Dr. Sandra Martell use the executive order in their decision making. He says it's their job to look at the primary purpose of the business when making this decision.

If it's unclear what they should do, they get in touch with the state for clarification. In the case of nutrition stores, Meye says they've reached out multiple times and each time were told these are non-essential. He adds he understands how people are frustrated with how the order is written.

"People are concerned when a nutritional supplement store is non-essential when in the executive order, cannabis stores and liquor stores are open. I get that. The City of Rockford didn't write it. The states attorney didn't write it. The health department didn't write it. Our job is to enforce it."

While Cushman maintains she still does not agree with how the city handled her case. But for now she's following their guidance to remain non-essential and serving customers via mail. She adds she's had multiple positive calls with mayor.

"He did make the phone call and make the attempt," says Cushman. "I appreciate that. I appreciate I can talk to my city officials and have a voice."