Rochelle man suffers serious injuries after crashing vehicle

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities say a Rochelle man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his vehicle early Wednesday morning.



Illinois State Police say it happened on Perry Road, just west of Melugins Grove Road in Lee County, around 12:30 Wednesday morning.



Police say the vehicle was heading west on Perry Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit some gravel.



The vehicle flipped several times before ending up in a ditch, according to police.



The driver, later identified as Rafael Valencia, 20, of Rochelle, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Authorities say Valencia was drunk at the time of the crash and has been issued citation for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).