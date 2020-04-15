PHOTOS: FEMA planes full of PPE lands at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two planes full of Personal Protection Equipment landed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday.



According to a spokesperson with the airport, RFD hosted two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) planes packed with medical supplies that were headed to a warehouse near Chicago for regional distribution to essential workers and patients.



The planes consisted of more than 220 pallets and 150,000 pounds of medical supplies.



One of the planes was the Antonov An-124 Ruslan, which is one of the largest cargo airplanes in the world.



According to Flightaware.com, the plane started in Malaysia, landed in Japan and made a stop in Anchorage, Alaska before landing in Rockford on Monday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, RFD was notified they will receive $18.6 million to further assist it to prepare for, and respond to, disruption caused by COVID-19.