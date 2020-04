BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, April 15.



The county currently sits at 16 cases, with 1 death related to the virus.



The county's 16 cases is the fifth most in the region, trailing only Winnebago, DeKalb, Whiteside and Ogle counties.



The county has also confirmed cases of the virus at Symphony Woods, including to two workers at the facility.