Morning snow leads to slick roads Wednesday, more to come late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dusting of mostly light snow resulted in a winter-like scene early Wednesday. The calendar may read mid-April, but Mother Nature hasn't quite gotten the memo, as more snow is in the forecast.

Snow tapering off:

Snow continues to taper off from northwest to southeast as the disturbance responsible moves out. Rockford recorded just 0.1" of snow out of the predawn snow Wednesday, with higher totals closer to I-80. Closer to the Quad Cities, between 2" and 4" of snow fell, making for slick roads and icy travel.

Even with light totals locally, elevated roadways are likely to be pretty dicey with temperatures well below freezing. A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect through much of the morning highlighting the potential for slick travel on bridges and overpasses. To top it off, this is only round one of accumulating snow that could visit the Stateline this week.

Sunshine for midweek:

As snow moves out early Wednesday, clouds quickly part, leaving behind plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day. Highs midweek climb into the lower 40s, but a gradual warm-up is ahead for Thursday and beyond.

Plenty of sunshine sees the Stateline through Wednesday and Thursday.

After a chilly start early Thursday, sunshine should allow for a warmer afternoon. High temperatures reach into the upper 40s, with some spots likely coming close to the 50° mark. As Thursday brings sunshine, a developing low pressure system is forecast to bring a stripe of accumulating snow to parts of the Midwest.

Snow returns by Friday:

Accumulating snow is possible across the Midwest overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Attention turns to the Thursday night and Friday morning time frame for another round of slushy snow. Model guidance is still suggesting the heaviest accumulations remain south of I-80, but it would not take a dramatic shift to push heavier accumulations closer to the Stateline. Snow totals this far out are pretty uncertain, but several inches appear possible before snow winds down early Friday.