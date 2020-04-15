More than 500,000 globally have recovered from the coronavirus

(WREX) — The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus across the globe has reached half a million people.



As of 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University is reporting a total of 500,819 people have recovered from the virus.



In the U.S., 49,966 people have recovered, according to the university.



The number of recoveries continues to rise as does the number of cases. According to the university, the total number of cases across the world is 1,997,321, with the U.S. leading the way with 609,685 cases.