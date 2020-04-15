Lou Bachrodt sanitizes first responder vehicles for free

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford car dealership does its part to help our front line workers fight coronavirus.

For the last three weeks, Lou Bachrodt's service department welcomed in and sanitized first responder vehicles for free.

The service department has the tools to complete an entire vehicle sanitation in about two minutes.

Service Department Manager Mark Yalda says it feels good to play their role in helping first responders.

"We're grateful for everything that they do and have been doing," Yalda said. "It feels good to help them out and keep them safe."

Yalda says they've sanitized over a dozen cars since starting the program.