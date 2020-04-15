Local business concerned over Rockford “No Solicitation” order

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tens of thousands of homes in the stateline suffered severe hail damage during a storm on April 7. But a local business says a new Rockford rule means it can't help some of those homeowners.

After a massive storm Apex General Contracting says it wants to get ahead of any interior damage by offering homeowners free inspection and emergency repair.

"Once the hail hits the shingle it does affect the matting of the roof and it can get in behind the shingle and cause a potential leak," said Apex Director of Operations Brandon Rhymer.

When Apex notices damage on a neighboring home it would normally head next door to let the owner know. But under a new "No Solicitation" order from the City of Rockford, Apex says it can't do that during COVID-19.

"We provided notice to those companies that their permits were rescinded temporarily until the shelter order was lifted," said City of Rockford Finance Director Carrie Hagerty.

"There's a lot of people that don't know they have hail damage and really we need them to call us because we are not able to reach out to them," said Rhymer.

The City says many businesses are facing economic side effects but public health and safety prevails over storm damage repair.

"We believe that in the short term the sacrifices are definitely worth the health protection for our residents," said Hagerty.

Apex found a creative way to get the job done while being safe, something the City says it commends.

"We'll come out. We'll look at it. We'll FaceTime them or Zoom them from the roof. We'll show them live damage. We can walk around the house and show them damage. This is all done via technology so we don't need to come in contact with these people," said Rhymer.

Looking into safe repair options so customers can stay at home.

The City of Rockford says any modification to the no soliciting order must first come from the state level.