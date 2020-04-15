Lambert in limbo after volleyball season cut short

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Adeja Lambert helped her team in Finland win a bronze medal in her first season playing there. In year number two, she had gold on her mind.

"Ever since I ended my first season with a bronze, that was my goal," Lambert said. "I was going to come back and win a gold medal for them. This was the first time in the organization's history they've ever won a medal."

They were on the verge of getting that gold, until COVID-19 ended the season just before the playoffs could begin.

"It was unfortunate because we ended up first in the regular season," she said. "We were on our way to break through and go for a gold medal."

Adeja adapted quickly.

"The next day after we found out the season was canceled they put me on a flight and I was back here in no time," Lambert said. "It went pretty smoothly. Chicago wasn't as bad as I thought it would be."

But traveling from a foreign country meant she had to go into isolation mode.

"I had to self-quarantine for 14 days," she said. "Pretty much my parents stuck me in my room. I was just reading books and going over past volleyball film to reminisce on the good times. It was a lonely time, I will say that."

But she wasn't lonely on the other side of the world, where Adeja grew in her 2nd year both on and off the court.

"I was more comfortable," she said of year number two in Finland. "I was comfortable in my own skin playing-wise. It really helped my performance overall. That helped lead us to a first place finish."

First place, but no gold medal. Adeja can only wait to see what will happen with sports, and if she'll be able to continue her pro volleyball career.