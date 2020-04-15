Icy road conditions leads to near 60 car pile-up on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (NBC) — Snowy and icy road conditions are believed to be what led to a near 60 car pile-up on a Chicago expressway Wednesday morning.



It happened on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago just before 6 a.m.



Fourteen people were taken to the hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries. 32 other people were treated at the scene, according to officials.



Illinois State Police said they've responded to several crashes on multiple Chicago Expressways on Wednesday. ISP says majority of the crashes are believed to be weather related.