Freeport School District announces new prom, graduation dates

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport School District has announced new dates for prom and graduation for the school year.



Here's what the school district announced on Tuesday:

PROM Saturday, July 11, 8-11 p.m. Masonic Temple Ballroom

CONVOCATION Thursday, July 16, 7 p.m. Jeannette Lloyd Theatre

GRADUATION Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. Freeport High School Gymnasium



The school district says the new dates were made in consultation with local health and emergency management officials.

If concerns regarding large gatherings are still an issue by Monday, June 29, new announcements regarding these events will be made at that time, according to the school district.

The school says there will be no ticket sales until June 29 for Prom. Ticket distribution for graduation will begin July 13.