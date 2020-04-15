 Skip to Content

Freeport School District announces new prom, graduation dates

10:14 am

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport School District has announced new dates for prom and graduation for the school year.

Here's what the school district announced on Tuesday:

  • PROM
    • Saturday, July 11, 8-11 p.m.
    • Masonic Temple Ballroom
  • CONVOCATION
    • Thursday, July 16, 7 p.m.
    • Jeannette Lloyd Theatre
  • GRADUATION
    • Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m.
    • Freeport High School Gymnasium

The school district says the new dates were made in consultation with local health and emergency management officials.

If concerns regarding large gatherings are still an issue by Monday, June 29, new announcements regarding these events will be made at that time, according to the school district.

The school says there will be no ticket sales until June 29 for Prom. Ticket distribution for graduation will begin July 13.

