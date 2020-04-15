Freeport celebrates WWII veteran’s birthday

FREEPORT (WREX) — Illinois' stay at home order didn't stop the Freeport community from celebrating one of their own.

Milton Whitney turned 95 on Wednesday and served in the military during WWII.

People organized a car parade, honked their horns and made signs to celebrate Whitney.

Even though it was Whitney's birthday, he gave a present of his own to the community in the shape of advice during this difficult time.

"Just keep the faith and keep going," Whitney said. "Enjoy the the wonderful world God has given to us and make the best of things."

Whitney is also a retired minister.