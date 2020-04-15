Expert: spend your stimulus money on necessities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For people across the country, money is rolling in the bank

That's because The federal government is depositing anywhere from $1,200 to $2,400 in stimulus money.

Jaydin Mershon is waiting to get her check and plans on using it for multiple things

"Back in January I was in a car accident and I total my car so that's what I am getting first," said Merhson.

She also is spending it on bills and saving some money.

But she isn't the alone.

More than 100 viewers commented on our Facebook post saying they are using the money for things like bills and essential items.

"It will come in handy because I know a lot of people are struggling right now and it's a really crazy time," said Mershon.

But should you be spending your stimulus check on bills?

According to Northern Illinois University College of Business assistant professor Tim Michaelis, that's exactly what you should be spending it on.

"First things first, you should handle your necessities. So make sure your family is safe, you have food and water, shelter, all that kind of stuff," said Michaelis.

After taking care of those things, helping out local businesses should also be on your list

"Think of their favorite restaurants, places to go out and buy gifts card, help them out, they are all struggling right now," said Michaelis

But if you feel the need to save, Michaelis says saving money in an emergency fund is a great option.

"So if anything like this in the future happens like this, hopefully not this bad, that they'll be protected," said Michaelis.

He also suggest saving between three to six months worth of money.