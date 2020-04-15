Cybersecurity crucial as many people work from home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cybersecurity has always been a necessity, but even more-so now that more people are working from home, 69 percent of Americans to be exact, that's according to a global workplace survey.

And for that reason, Winnebago County has kept its services upon and running.

That's because we live in an age of information.

"Technology underpins our society," Gus Gentner, Winnebago County's Chief Information Officer, says.

And though we often take it for granted, those services need to be monitored by someone, even during a pandemic.

"Technology is necessary to support the jail, the nursing home, juvenile detention, and all the events taking place in EOC (emergency operations center) so, we're considered essential and we prop up the networks and the servers and applications," Gentner explains.

The County's I.T. Department has rotating shifts split between three teams, who are on call if there's a problem.

"A computer broke at one of the wings in the nursing home so, we had to go onsite," Gentner says.

And while we often only think of essential workers as first responders, who are risking their lives by going to work, Gentner and his team fall into that category.

But for those working from home, there can be other hidden dangers.

"We've definitely seen an increase in phishing attacks, you know fake emails going out to people," Sean Gomez, a service manager at Entre Computer Solutions, says.

The genius of these emails is that they aren't complex.

"It's so simple and it's so personalized that it's enticing to click on a link," Gentner says.

Gomez and Gentner say you shouldn't open emails from people you don't know and you should never open any attachments you aren't expecting.

But whether you're the "Employee of the Month" or the "Runner-Up," you can still fall victim to phishing attacks, but there are additional steps you can take to protect yourself.

"There's always third-party virus scanning software, if you think you need that," Gomez says. "If you are infected, [there's] malware scanning, that's available. And then the last thing, if you think you're infected, change your passwords right away."

So while you're staying home to avoid one virus, you can also protect yourself from those lurking online.