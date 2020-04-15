Community smiles and shows support through Rockford Pride Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The stay at home order has been in place for nearly a month in Illinois.



Much of the community is at home being advised to limit travel as much as possible.



The situation has impacted everything from local businesses to the global economy.



However, an underlying effect of the pandemic is the mental health of people stuck at home.



It can be easy to get down and become negative during this time.



With this in mind, one Rockford couple decided to try and instigate some Forest City spirit.

Eric and Tiffany Czerwin put together a Rockford Pride Week.



It's comprised of different picture and video challenges for people to complete each day and post on social media.



"I was trying to think of what someone can do in their home with stuff that everyone is going to have," Eric Czerwin said.



"Anything we can do to fill our head space and our screens with something more positive."

Each day had its own theme ranging from a pajama day to Halloween costume day.



However, it was just silly challenges, there were supportive ones as well.



There was a Local Business Day, Neighbor Day and Essential Workers Day.



It encouraged people to share their appreciation for those still heading out to work every day as well as those struggling with not being able to do so.



"I'm a local business owner and I have a lot of local business owner friends that are really trying to bring Rockford together," Tiffany Czerwin said.

"We've got so many amazing people in our community that are just trying to uplift each other and keep each other positive during this time."

The Czerwin's put together the week to be a positive distraction for people.



Simply to put something in social media feeds to provide a brief break from COVID-19 news and hopefully help a few people crack a smile and feel good.



"If I'm making plans for what I want to wear on Costume Day or Essential Workers Day, it's a little less headspace for the negativity to creep in," Eric Czerwin said.



Here is a gallery of just some of the pictures the community sent in for Rockford Pride Week.