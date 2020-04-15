Chicago boy, 17, fatally shot along with his dog during walk

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a teenage boy was shot and fatally wounded along with his dog as the youth was walking the canine near his home.



The boy was struck multiple times in the body and once in the head Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's southwest side and died later at Mount Sinai Hospital.



The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boy as 17-year-old Juan Martinez.



Police say the teen lived on the same block in the Little Village neighborhood where he and his dog were shot.



Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James said Wednesday afternoon that police continue to investigate the shooting.