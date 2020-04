BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit Police are investigating a death in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue.

Authorities tell our sister station in Madison, WKOW, that police responded to the scene at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday. They have no reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public.



Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.



They are not expected to release any more information until Wednesday.