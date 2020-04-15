8 Minutes of Expertise: Mayor Tom McNamara
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mayor Tom McNamara joined 13 WREX for our segment 8 Minutes of Expertise.
During the segment, he discussed Winnebago County's efforts to fight COVID-19, relief that's available for small businesses, and resources that might be able to help you and your family if you're struggling.
