8 Minutes of Expertise: Mayor Tom McNamara

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mayor Tom McNamara joined 13 WREX for our segment 8 Minutes of Expertise.

During the segment, he discussed Winnebago County's efforts to fight COVID-19, relief that's available for small businesses, and resources that might be able to help you and your family if you're struggling.

Audrey is the news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

