8 Minutes of Expertise: Mayor Tom McNamara

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mayor Tom McNamara joined 13 WREX for our segment 8 Minutes of Expertise.



During the segment, he discussed Winnebago County's efforts to fight COVID-19, relief that's available for small businesses, and resources that might be able to help you and your family if you're struggling.



Other episodes:



8 Minutes of Expertise: Dr. Ehren Jarrett

Chairman Frank Haney

Jordan Vold and Crusader Community Health

Rockford Park District Director Jay Sandine



Rockford Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Einar Forsman

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford