5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WARREN BACKS BIDEN: Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the last of the former vice president’s major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

2. CHICAGO EXPRESSWAY PILEUP: Authorities say portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles and sent 14 people to hospitals

3. LOST AND FOUND: Apple detectives rediscover 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers.

4. ‘LOVE TRIANGLE GONE WRONG’: Authorities say an Alabama police detective fatally shot a woman as part of a “love triangle” dispute with a colleague.

5. SUMMER ROLLOUT FOR STREAMING SERVICE: NBCUniversal says its video-streaming service Peacock will launch nationally in July, as planned, even though just a handful of its original series will be ready.