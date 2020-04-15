5 new cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County, total up to 124

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting five new cases of the coronavirus in the county.



The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 124, which leads the Northern Illinois region. DeKalb County has the next closest amount of cases at 42.



The county also announced an employee at the Rockford Rescue Mission has tested positive for the virus. The Mission says they're working closely with the Winnebago County Health Department to take critical measures to prevent the spread of the virus to other staff and guests.

Here's a breakdown of the 124 cases by ages, according to the county:

0-9: 0

10-19: 5

20-29: 18

30-39: 16

40-49: 26

50-59: 24

60-69: 19

70-79: 10

80+: 6

The county has reported 7 deaths related to the virus thus far.



As of Wednesday, the county has issued 1,803 tests for the virus, of which 124 have come back positive, 1,003 tests have come back negative and 676 tests are still pending.