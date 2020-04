ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say two people were stabbed at the Walmart on East State Street on Wednesday afternoon.



They say the injuries are non-life threatening. The stabbing allegedly happened in the entryway of the store.



Police have not announced whether a suspect is in custody, just that the investigation is underway.



13 WREX is expecting an update later this evening. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.