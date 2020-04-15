1,346 new coronavirus cases reported in Illinois, 80 new deaths brings death toll over 900

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — As Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order, the number of coronavirus cases and related deaths continues to rise.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,346 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, bringing the total number of cases in the state from 23,247 up to 24,593.



The state also reported 80 new deaths related to the virus, which brings the total in the state from 868 up to 948.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker said Illinois was starting to "bend the curve" based off the rate the number of cases and deaths were doubling.



