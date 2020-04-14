WREX Recipes: Chocolate Banana Bars

(WREX) — Have you seen that meme on Facebook that says, "all I've made so far during quarantine is banana bread"? If you have a bunch of bananas (pun intended), but don't want to make your 18th loaf of banana bread, I have a alternative—bars!

I got this recipe from my small hometown church's cookbook compiled from just about everyone in town (all 211 of them). Shout-out to Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin! I was flipping through the breads and bars section when the Chocolate Banana Bars caught my eye. It was submitted by my aunt, who recently passed away, so I knew I had to make it and remember the holidays the Lyga family spent together at her home. I hope you can enjoy this recipe and feel free to get the kids involved to make memories they will cherish for years to come!

Chocolate Banana Bars out of the oven without frosting

What you'll need:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 bananas, mashed

3/4 cup softened butter

2 eggs

1 1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1 1/4 tsp. baking powder

For frosting:

4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup softened butter

1/4 cup milk

2 tsp. vanilla

Note for frosting: I don't have a super big sweet tooth so I ended up only using half. In hindsight I wished I cut the ingredients for the frosting in half. However, we're all different so if you like sweet then have at it!

Grease and flour a 10x15-inch pan. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except chocolate chips. Beat on low speed for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread in pan. Bake on 350 for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely. Spread with frosting.

Frosting: Combine all ingredients. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. spread on cooled bars and top with shaved chocolate, if desired.

Chocolate banana bars with frosting

Here's how mine turned out. As you can see I spread the frosting a little thin. Feel free to spread as thick or thin as you would like. Enjoy!

In loving memory of Sue Lyga