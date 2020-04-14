Whiteside County reports 3rd coronavirus death

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — The Whiteside County Health Department is reporting a third coronavirus related death in the county.



The health department says the resident was in their 70s. No additional information is being released at this time.



The death is announced one day after the county reported its second death related to the virus.



As of Tuesday, the county's three deaths related to the virus trails only Winnebago County for coronavirus related deaths. Winnebago County has reported 7 deaths as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.



Whiteside County is currently reporting 29 laboratory confirmed cases, of which, 10 people have recovered.