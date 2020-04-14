Temperatures slowly warm over the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It will take a while, but near average conditions may be back by the weekend. Up until that point, look for slightly warmer yet still brisk conditions.

Hints of winter:

Scattered flurries continue to fall in bursts through midnight. Like earlier in the day, no accumulation is coming from these showers. Visibility may drop suddenly, so be careful if out in the quick snow bursts. After midnight, the sky remains mostly cloudy with chilly conditions. Temperatures fall to the middle 20's, with wind chills in the teens.

Wednesday starts out cloudy then turns sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures warm up a little further tomorrow. We'll see highs back into the middle 40's. Snow showers will be in the region, but should stay just to our south.

Temperatures heat up around 10 degrees every other day this week.

Thursday and Friday resemble the middle of March as we warm back into the upper 40's. Thursday looks mostly sunny, then a chance for a light rain/snow mix develops Friday. The shower chances look to arrive early and late in the day, with not much for accumulation (and little to no snow accumulation).

Warmer weekend:

Cold north winds from the jet stream turn westerly late this week, and blow in warmer air.

By this weekend, the deep trough in the jet stream directing in cold Canadian air should retreat. Temperatures rebound quickly, and jump into the upper 50's. It won't be the low 60's that we usually see this time of year, but we'll be close to average. Saturday provides a bright sunny day, then a chance for showers develops late Saturday night. The spotty showers should be out of the way by Sunday, so look for another dry and warm day near 60 degrees. The cool weather pattern still has some influences early next week, as we'll get close but not quite back to average yet. Temperatures stay just below 60 degrees early next week, with plenty of sunshine and dry weather.