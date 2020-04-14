Teenager shot in drive-by shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport teenager is recovering after being shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting.



The Freeport Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:20 Tuesday morning in the area of Galena and Chicago avenues in Freeport.



Police say a group of people were walking in the 800 block of S. Galena Ave. when a vehicle drove by and fired shots, hitting the juvenile in the leg.



The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say that someone in the group returned gun fire towards the

vehicle which then left the area, hitting several parked vehicles in the area.



At this time it is believed that the incident is gang related and the Freeport Police Department is actively investigating the incident.