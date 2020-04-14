Stephenson County confirms 9th COVID-19 case

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Health Department is reporting a new case of the coronavirus.



The new case is a patient in their 60s, according to the health department.



This is the 9th case of COVID-19 in Stephenson County as of Tuesday, April 14. Of the 9 cases, 5 people have recovered, according to the health department.



Stephenson County is one of three counties in the region who have not reported a death related to the coronavirus at this time. Lee and Jo Daviess counties are the other two counties in the region.