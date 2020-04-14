Slattery golfing professionally in Arizona

PHOENIX (WREX) — Kyle Slattery is one of the lucky ones who still gets to play sports through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rockford native golfs on the Outlaw Tour in the Phoenix area, and golf is still considered an essential business in Arizona.

"We're a little behind Illinois," Slattery says of COVID-19 related closures. "In the past week they mandated the stay-at-home order. The governor said golf is an essential business. If you practice social distancing you can definitely be smart with it."

Slattery says the insides of clubs are closed and clubs are also using things like cut-up foam noodles to put in the bottom of cups so golfers don't have to remove the flagstick or reach into the cup. So they're still taking precautions while out on the course.

"Golf is one of those sports where you're out there and if you pay attention to it you never really have to get within six feet of each other," Slattery said. "They're stressing it big time out there. Everyone is doing their part with the social distancing. If we continue to do that hopefully they continue to let us play golf."

Slattery is playing well right now. He shot a personal record -8, 62 in the 1st round of this week's Outlaw Tour event. He sits atop the leaderboard at -11 after two rounds of the three round tournament. Slattery also holds conditional status on the PGA's Latinoamerica Tour, which provides him greater opportunities to improve as a professional.

"There are TPCs [Tournament Players Clubs] all over the country that I have access to, so that's a big perk," Slattery says of his status. "[I have] discounted Monday qualifiers. There are a lot of positives that come with getting that card. I'm going to try to use those to the best of my abilities and see where the next step takes me."

One of the biggest things Slattery has learned from playing with some of the Outlaw Tour veterans is to bring that killer instinct.

"I've noticed you have to be super aggressive," he said. "In college golf or amateur golf, you get to 4 or 5-under and you can kind of coast in. But 4 or 5-under you have to keep the pedal down [as a pro]. That's what I've noticed. To not get comfortable with any score."

Slattery hopes that mindset along with the practice schedule of a pro will help him take his game to the next level whenever the Latinoamerica Tour, and other major pro tours, return from hiatus.