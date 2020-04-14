Several rounds of snow possible as temperatures remain cool

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If this were mid-January, one may not describe temperatures in the 40s as "cool," but it isn't mid-January. It's mid-April! Along with the cooler-than-average temperatures comes the threat for snow.

Chilly temperatures & snow possible:

A blast of cooler air is moving through the Upper Midwest and Great Plains early Tuesday. Looking upstream, temperatures have managed to fall into the teens and even single digits into Canada. Wind chills are below zero in a lot of these locations, but thankfully wind chills closer to home are a bit warmer. With that said, wind chills through the morning are going to remain in the middle to upper teens.

Wind gusts of around 30 MPH are possible, especially late Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

Another breezy day is likely, especially towards the late-morning and early-afternoon. Wind gusts could approach 30 to 35 miles per hour, which could help cut down on visibility as some snow and graupel showers develop. The system bringing this round of wintry precipitation is still pushing through the Dakotas early Tuesday, but is forecast to pivot across the region by late morning into the afternoon.

A round of wind-whipped snow or graupel showers are likely into early Tuesday afternoon.

As temperatures climb, instability is going to increase, allowing for the convective growth of snow and graupel squalls. Much like what the region experienced last week, times of sun and clouds could quickly give way to blinding snow squalls. Visibility upstream with these snow showers have dropped under a mile at times and expect that to continue closer to the Stateline at times.

Another round of accumulating snow?:

A quick-moving disturbance kicks out of the Great Plains and into the Ohio River Valley overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This is forecast to bring another round of light snow, but most of this should remain south of I-80. In areas closer to Peoria, upwards of an inch of snow could fall through early Wednesday.

Between Tuesday and Friday morning, snow could fly and accumulate. Highest accumulations are likely to remain along and south of I-80.

Slowly climbing temperatures:

Through the remainder of the week, temperatures are going to continue climbing. Highs by Thursday and Friday approach the upper 40s and even lower 50s. Through the weekend, the early week chill gives way to highs closer to average in the 50s to near 60.