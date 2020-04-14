RVC out for RFP on ATC

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Where will Rock Valley College's Advanced Technology Center go? It's the million dollar question.

Originally, the idea was to put it at the old Barber-Colman site, but the college pulled out of its agreement with the City of Rockford citing too many delays.

The RVC Board briefly considered the public safety building before moving on to the Register Star News Tower.

Then that fell through.

But, all along, the plan remained the same, to serve minority students and have those students enroll as early as this coming fall, a now unlikely scenario.

And then last week, the RVC Board announced it would seek new bids through a request for proposals. It was something board member Paul Gorski proposed several months ago.

The news of last week's RFP did not sit well with some aldermen.

Those aldermen, Venita Hervey, Bill Rose, and Tony Gasparini, sent the RVC Board a list of questions and concerns.

In a phone conversation, the Fifth Ward Ald. Hervey cited a lack of transparency, civil rights issues, and ethical concerns surrounding the RVC Board and the ATC deal, a deal that's now gotten even more contentious.

"We never get the full, upfront, open, transparent, honest communication," Hervey said about the RVC Board.

The eight questions sent to RVC by the three aldermen also included a list of residents and RVC students.

"We want to know more about what is it that you're (referring to RVC) doing?" the alderwoman said. "What is it that you're actually looking for?"

Additionally, there were two areas in the RFP that rubbed Hervey and Rose the wrong way. The RFP says RVC wants "a safe and accessible site."

"I kind of took that as a jab at southwest Rockford," Hervey said. "Yes, we have a higher crime rate over here so, by putting in 'safe,' are you basically, by definition, excluding any sites in southwest Rockford?"

The alderwoman says it's akin to redlining, or putting services out of reach of minorities. But that's not all the RFP says. It also suggests building an ATC from scratch as opposed to finding an already existing building.

"They (RVC) had a fit about this initiative and said that the money and approvals were going to be too late [and] they couldn't wait that long," Hervey recalled. "And now they've gone from moving into a building, and the RFP says they'll either look at a site or [build] from the ground up."

RVC Chair Patrick Murphy declined to comment on the list of grievances, citing potential pending litigation, but did say this about the process.

"The RFP has gone out," Murphy said. "It was given 30 days to respond to [and] there is no site selection made, but we know we've had discussions for months on the RR Star location," Murphy said.

RVC's submission deadline for proposals is Wednesday, May 6.