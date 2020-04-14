RRVBC to start accepting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A blood center in Rockford says it's ready to start receiving plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.



The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) says they're joining other blood centers nationwide in an effort to help care for individuals affected by the virus.



Convalescent plasma is collected from recovered patients and administered to people currently diagnosed with COVID-19. Donors must have proof of a positive nasal swab test for COVID-19 and be 28 days out from their last symptoms. They also must meet the requirements to donate blood.



The blood center says while there is no proven treatment for COVID-19, it is possible that convalescent plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and might provide passive immunity for some COVID-19 patients.



The blood center says it's actively seeking recovered COVID-19 patients who had a positive nasal swab test and would be willing to be a donor. Those interested should call 815-965-8751 or visit rrvbc.org.