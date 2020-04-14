RPS 205 honored for music education

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While teachers and students have not met physically for more than a month, that hasn't stopped Rockford Public Schools from being honored.

RPS 205 is one of just 19 districts in Illinois to receive recognition from the Namm Foundation for its fine arts program. It was given the Best Communities for Music Education designation.

Districts receive recognition through making fine arts learning available from elementary to high school, and by making sure it is affordable.

In February, RPS 205 voted to eliminate most host fees, which included music and arts.

"Students across the district are getting the same exposure to all of the aspects of music education, and that doesn't happen everywhere," said Bonnie Spurling, the Fine Arts Director at RPS 205.

Leaders at RPS attribute the success to support from the Rockford Community.