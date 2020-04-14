Rockford shoe company doesn’t qualify for COVID-19 relief

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Non-essential businesses that are closed are looking for grants and programs for relief during the coronavirus pandemic. But when a small Rockford business applied it reached a dead end.

Charles Street Shoe Repair has worked through every economic and natural disaster in the last 100 years until now.

"Nothing can even compare to this," said Charles Street Shoe Repair Manager Jeff Antinucci.

The small business was established in Rockford in 1965 and passed down in the family for three generations. Antinucci says for the last three weeks no money has been coming in.

"That's the problem with bills is when you have zero cash flow coming in everything starts piling up and it stacks up and when I talk about the hole gets deeper and deeper, you can't dig out of it," said Antinucci.

Although the shop has applied for immediate disaster loans and unemployment, Antinucci says it doesn't qualify for relief because no employees are on staff.

"When all of this first came out we were really excited because we thought we were going to get a lot of assistance but since then it's been delay after delay and denial and denial," said Antinucci.

Leaving the family to use up their savings and credit while they cut back and wait for approval on the federal level.

"You had to stop payments on everything. You couldn't have money going out because you don't want to bounce checks and things like that so it's a total life style change," said Antinucci.

Because the business needs help now rather than later, Rockford's community has stepped up and donated.

"Hopefully that will become more contagious and everybody will do join and do that and open up and help each other," said Antinucci.

Repairing more than the soles of shoes but giving Antinucci faith that business can continue for years to come.