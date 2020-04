ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says they're on scene for what they're calling a "serious" single-vehicle crash.



Details on the crash are limited, but police say it happened in the 4100 block of N. Rockton Ave., just north of W. Riverside Blvd.



Traffic is open in the area, but delayed, according to police.



13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

