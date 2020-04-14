Rockford Park District proposes naming Sinnissippi bandshell after late Ald. John Beck

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The site of Music in the Park and Rockford's Juneteenth celebrations could get a new namesake. The Rockford Park District will decide whether to name the Sinnissippi bandshell after John Beck, the Rockford alderman and disability rights advocate who died Sunday.

Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine proposed naming the bandshell the John Beck Community Bandshell Tuesday night at the park district board of commissioners meeting.

Beck died Easter Sunday from complications stemming from a surgery. He was 57 years old.

Beck spent 19 years serving as the City’s 12th Ward Alderman after being elected in 2001. His park district tenure started in 2007, when he started at the Arts, Events and Recreation Project Manager.

“Our park district family is heartbroken over the news of John Beck’s passing. John couldn’t wait to come to work and serve his community and he did so with relentless passion and consistency for more than a decade,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine said in a statement released Sunday. “He specialized in working with people from all backgrounds through his many events and programs including the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, Festival of Lights, and Music in the Parks. John will also leave a legacy as a champion of accessibility for thousands of children and adults as an expert and leader in the advancement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. We will miss his quality service and we will miss his smile. One thing we will not miss is his spirit and memory because those will live on forever. He was a legend and a friend. We thank and cherish him for all that he gave and all that he taught us. God bless our brother John.”

Tuesday was the first day Beck's park district colleagues met since his passing.

The Rockford Park District oversees Sinnissippi Park, where the bandshell is located. The board of commissioners will vote on whether to rename the bandshell after Beck at its next meeting in two weeks.