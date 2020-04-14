Rockford Education Association hosts food drive for community members in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've seen teachers host parades to say hi to students in the stateline, but now many of those teachers are looking to help out in a different way.

The Rockford Education Association hosted a food drive on Monday to help the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.

Dozens of teachers drove by the association's office with food items and donations to help the cause.

Some members also volunteered to help collect donations.

"RPS is a huge school district with all kinds of needs," says association president Mel Gilfillan. "We felt this was a good way to reach out, not only to our students but to our community."



REA says it has almost two thousand members in Rockford Public Schools.