Rockford Christian residence hall will house city COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Rockford Christian Schools' residence hall will serve as a place for city of Rockford workers infected by COVID-19.

The school made the announcement late Tuesday, saying it entered into a collaborative agreement with the city.

“The City of Rockford needed a place where city workers if needed, could safely recover." Superintendent Paul Brandt said in a statement. "This collaboration gives them an option other than at home. We are thankful RCS is able to support our community in this way.”

Rockford Christian's residence hall debuted in the fall 2019, just under two years after the school announced it received the funding to build the 200-bed building.

The residence hall sits adjacent to the N. Bell School Road campus, that has not been in use since Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Illinois schools to close down in response to the pandemic.